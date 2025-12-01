Today in AI | James Cameron criticises AI | Turn photos into 3D caricatures | OpenAI, Google introduce daily caps for AI use

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

James Cameron criticises generative AI, says film technology ahould amplify actors, not replace them

James Cameron has sharply criticised the growing use of generative artificial intelligence in entertainment, stating that the technology deployed in his Avatar films was designed to elevate actors rather than replace them, as the industry confronts a new wave of AI-generated performers.

OpenAI and Google introduce daily caps on free AI usage as demand overwhelms servers

OpenAI and Google have moved to sharply reduce free usage limits on some of their most popular AI-generation tools, responding to a surge in demand over the holiday weekend that strained server capacity. The changes affect OpenAI’s video-generation model Sora as well as Google’s recently launched Nano Banana Pro image system and its broader Gemini 3 Pro suite.

Turn photos into 3D caricatures with Google Nano Banana Pro as new trend goes viral

A fast-growing AI image-generation trend is sweeping across social media, with users transforming their photographs into glossy, exaggerated 3D caricatures using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana Pro model, marking the latest aesthetic surge following the earlier 3D figurine edits and the viral saree-transformation wave.

AI drive pushes Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft to top of H-1B approvals

In a landmark shift in the United States’ high-skilled immigration pattern, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft have, for the first time, emerged as the four largest recipients of approved H-1B visa petitions for initial employment, according to a new analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP).

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 6:21 PM