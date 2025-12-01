James Cameron criticises generative AI, says film technology ahould amplify actors, not replace them

James Cameron has sharply criticised the growing use of generative artificial intelligence in entertainment, stating that the technology deployed in his Avatar films was designed to elevate actors rather than replace them, as the industry confronts a new wave of AI-generated performers.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for The Terminator and the Avatar franchise, reflected on the long-running debate around digital tools in cinema during a conversation with CBS’ Sunday Morning, recalling how he once faced scrutiny from critics who assumed he was attempting to substitute real actors with computer graphics instead of recognising that the process was intended to enhance performances.

Cameron said that there had long been a perception that he was engaged in something unusual with computers and was pushing actors aside, but clarified that the methodology behind Avatar centred on preserving and elevating the actor–director dynamic rather than diminishing it. As Hollywood now enters a phase where AI-generated performers are being actively developed, including examples such as Tilly Norwood, Cameron stated that the idea of digital characters created entirely through generative systems disturbed him, noting that he does not want to see fabricated actors made from scratch via text prompts, describing such a scenario as the exact opposite of his intent with filmmaking technology.

The debate over AI performers intensified in September when comedian and producer Eline Van der Velden introduced Norwood at the Zurich Summit, prompting immediate interest from several talent agencies but also triggering significant backlash from within the industry. Beyond films, Cameron’s concerns mirror a wider cultural unease as social media platforms continue to be inundated with AI-generated music, videos and synthetic personalities, signalling a rapid shift in how creative work is produced and consumed.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 6:05 PM