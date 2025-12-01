Omnicom to unveil ‘New Omnicom’ and Next-Gen Omni AI Platform at CES 2026 amid post-merger overhaul

In January 2026, Omnicom will unveil the new Omnicom identity and launch the next generation of Omni, its advanced AI intelligence platform, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Omnicom has set out an aggressive roadmap for 2026 after completing its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), announcing sweeping restructuring measures—including the shutdown of several iconic agency brands, more than 4,000 job cuts, and a new leadership framework—while also unveiling a series of major upcoming milestones intended to showcase the transformed company’s strategic direction and AI-powered capabilities.

The radical overhaul includes the closure and merging of creative agencies that shaped modern advertising for decades: DDB and MullenLowe will be folded into TBWA, while the 151-year-old creative giant FCB will be absorbed into BBDO. The restructuring consolidates Omnicom’s creative networks while preserving core media and PR units such as McCann, OMD, FleishmanHillard, Golin, and Weber Shandwick.

The move marks the most dramatic structural reset in the industry’s history, reshaping the global holding company hierarchy and positioning Omnicom as the world’s largest advertising group, ahead of Publicis and WPP.

“The expertise and dedication of our leadership team and the promise of our Connected Capabilities make us uniquely positioned to turn this moment into a catalyst for intelligent growth – for our people, our clients and our shareholders,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom.

“I am proud to welcome the people, agencies and clients of Interpublic to Omnicom… Together, we will be the go-to company that shapes how brands grow, people connect and culture evolves.”

Key milestones ahead:

As Omnicom integrates IPG and accelerates its AI-led transformation, several major events have been scheduled to demonstrate progress, financial outcomes and investor focus:

CES 2026 Launch

In January 2026, Omnicom will unveil the new Omnicom identity and launch the next generation of Omni, its advanced AI intelligence platform, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of clients, partners and employees will participate in the global rollout.

Year-End Earnings – February 2026

Omnicom will deliver financial results that include updated integration synergies, expected to exceed the $750 million originally projected.

Investor Day

Scheduled shortly after year-end earnings, this event will update investors on capital allocation plans, including an expanded share repurchase program.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share.

Despite heavy consolidation, Wren insisted fears of talent flight have not materialised, “Despite early predictions about talent loss, we haven’t lost key people or clients.”

