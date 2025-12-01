DDB, FCB, MullenLowe killed as Omnicom restructures post-IPG merger, cutting 4,000 roles

The closures mark the end of an era for creative advertising, as consolidation accelerates across the industry under pressure from technology giants and AI-driven disruption.

Omnicom has moved with unprecedented speed to dismantle several of advertising’s most storied creative agencies and cut more than 4,000 jobs, days after sealing its $13 billion takeover of Interpublic Group (IPG).

The integration instantly makes Omnicom the world’s largest advertising holding group by revenue, surpassing Publicis and pushing WPP into third place, reshaping global advertising power around New York once again.

Among the biggest casualties are agency brands that defined modern advertising for decades.

DDB, founded in 1949 by creative legend Bill Bernbach, and MullenLowe will be merged into TBWA. Meanwhile, FCB—created in 1873 and long considered one of the world’s oldest and most influential global networks, will be absorbed into BBDO.

The closures mark the end of an era for creative advertising, as consolidation accelerates across the industry under pressure from technology giants and AI-driven disruption.

Surviving brands include McCann, OMD, FleishmanHillard, Golin, Weber Shandwick and various media, PR, production & precision marketing units, as per FT.

4,000 jobs cut across global operations

Omnicom chief executive John Wren confirmed more than 4,000 layoffs, largely across corporate and overlapping roles, adding that some leadership jobs will also disappear. The cuts come on top of the 2,400 roles IPG eliminated in the first half of 2025, and Omnicom’s own 3,000 reductions last year.

Wren stressed the company will protect revenue-generating teams, saying:

“Anybody that was generating revenue before December last year has a very good position with us today.”

Omnicom shares have fallen 17% this year amid investor scrutiny and pressure to accelerate AI-driven efficiencies.

Merger expected to exceed $750mn in promised cost savings

The integration is expected to deliver more than the $750 million annual savings originally projected. Omnicom’s CFO Philip Angelastro will stay on, and Omnicom COO Daryl Simm will share responsibilities with former IPG chief Philippe Krakowsky, signalling tight governance around restructuring and integration.

‘Not about eliminating competition’

Despite the dismantling of historic brands, advertising chief Troy Ruhanen said the move is about capability building, not dominance: “It is very much driven by wanting to assemble the capabilities that are needed on behalf of our clients.”

Wren additionally dismissed speculation of mass talent departures or client conflict issues: “Despite all the early predictions about talent loss, we haven’t lost key people or clients.”

