Omnicom retires IPG Mediabrands; Folds UM, Initiative & Mediahub into single Omnicom Media platform after merger shake-up

Although brands such as UM and Initiative will continue operating, they will now be positioned solely as part of Omnicom Media, with the IPG Mediabrands structure officially retired.

Omnicom has carried out a sweeping overhaul of its global media operations following the completion of its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), eliminating the IPG Mediabrands identity and folding all media agencies from both groups into a single unified Omnicom Media platform.

Omnicom's IPG takeover: Structure and leadership for newly merged networks revealed

The consolidation marks one of the most extensive restructurings ever undertaken in global advertising, reshaping the media ecosystem around a single operating system and retiring legacy IPG branding.

The revamped Omnicom Media unit: now the world’s largest media organisation, will be led globally by Florian Adamski, and will house six major media agency brands from the merged portfolio: OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science, UM, Initiative and Mediahub.

These labels will now sit alongside Acxiom, Omnicom’s data and identity powerhouse that fuels the Omni intelligence and planning platform.

Although brands such as UM and Initiative will continue operating, they will now be positioned solely as part of Omnicom Media, with the IPG Mediabrands structure officially retired.

DDB, FCB, MullenLowe killed as Omnicom restructures post-IPG merger, cutting 4,000 roles

The restructuring follows weeks of internal review and global leadership discussions with the company’s largest clients, designed to deliver tighter alignment, faster execution and deeper connections between media investment, customer data and AI capabilities.

In parallel to the media overhaul, Omnicom is also reshaping its global creative structure.

Its newly defined advertising capability, led worldwide by Troy Ruhanen, will be anchored around three networks: BBDO Worldwide, McCann and TBWA\Worldwide.

Three of advertising’s most storied creative brands will be phased out during the first half of 2026: FCB will fold into BBDO; DDB and MullenLowe will be absorbed into TBWA.

The elimination of these brands, some more than a century old, follows Omnicom’s decision to consolidate overlapping global networks and streamline operations after the merger. People and client rosters will be redistributed locally market by market.

Omnicom swings the axe: 4,000 job cuts, iconic agency names retired after IPG takeover

Omnicom has not yet disclosed detailed implementation plans for regions including India.

Major milestones ahead

Omnicom will roll out its newly unified identity on a global stage through key upcoming events:

CES 2026 (January, Las Vegas): official unveiling of the “new Omnicom” and launch of the next-generation Omni AI platform

Year-end earnings (February 2026): update on integration synergies, expected to exceed earlier $750M targets

Investor Day: to outline capital allocation strategy and provide details of an expanded share repurchase programme

The company has already raised its dividend to $0.80 per share, signalling confidence in cash generation post-integration.

Omnicom to unveil ‘New Omnicom’ and Next-Gen Omni AI Platform at CES 2026 amid post-merger overhaul

With this consolidation, Omnicom has leapfrogged Publicis and WPP to become the largest advertising holding group globally, with combined revenue around $25 billion. The retirement of IPG Mediabrands and historic creative names marks a turning point for an industry undergoing rapid transformation driven by automation, AI-enabled marketing and competitive pressure from tech giants such as Google and Meta.

Omnicom’s restructuring positions media, data and AI as its core strategic engine, signalling a decisive shift from legacy creative-led models to technology-powered growth platforms.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 7:15 PM