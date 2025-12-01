Turn photos into 3D caricatures with Google Nano Banana Pro as new trend goes viral

A fast-growing AI image-generation trend is sweeping across social media, with users transforming their photographs into glossy, exaggerated 3D caricatures using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana Pro model, marking the latest aesthetic surge following the earlier 3D figurine edits and the viral saree-transformation wave.

The fad gathered pace after creators on X began sharing examples and ready-made prompts that allow anyone to convert personal images into stylised caricatures, with AI specialist @ShreyaYadav_ among the first to popularise the look by posting a straightforward step-by-step prompt along with samples of the output on Sunday, which quickly drew widespread attention as users began applying the effect to their own selfies and images of public personalities.

She wrote: “Turn own image in 3D Caricature Look Try with Gemini ai Nano Banana Prompt A highly stylized 3D caricature of (celebrity), with an oversized head, expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Minimal background to emphasize the character's charm and presence.”

Turn own image in 3D Caricature Look ????



Try with Gemini ai Nano Banana ✨



Prompt ⤵️



A highly stylized 3D caricature of (celebrity), with an oversized head, expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and… pic.twitter.com/sTUbatWKbx — Shreya Yadav (@ShreyaYadav___) November 29, 2025

The momentum intensified when another creator, @azed.ai, shared a similar prompt alongside a series of transformed images depicting celebrities including Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith with oversized heads, vivid textures and cartoon-esque proportions, reinforcing the appeal of blending realism with playful exaggeration.

Her prompt reads: “A highly stylized 3D caricature of [celebrity], with an oversized head, expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Minimal background to emphasize the character’s charm and presence.”

Prompt share: 3D caricature



????Prompt:

A highly stylized 3D caricature of [celebrity], with an oversized head, expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Minimal background to… pic.twitter.com/3DdoPTAEUA — Amira Zairi (@azed_ai) November 28, 2025

With users now experimenting across personal photos, celebrity portraits and even animated characters, the 3D caricature effect is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most engaging AI-driven visual formats online, and as sharing accelerates across platforms, the trend shows no signs of slowing, positioning itself among the growing roster of AI-powered styles shaping digital culture.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 5:55 PM