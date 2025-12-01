DDB’s Chaka Sobhani set to take top creative role at TBWA\Worldwide

Sobhani, based in London, joined DDB Worldwide in 2023 from Publicis-owned Leo Burnett, where she was Chief Creative Officer for Leo Burnett UK and Global.

Chaka Sobhani, president and global chief creative officer at DDB Worldwide, is set to be appointed Global Chief Creative Officer at TBWA\Worldwide, marking another major leadership shift within Omnicom Group after its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG) last week, as per media reports.

For months, industry reports indicated that Omnicom was preparing to retire the DDB (Doyle Dane Bernbach) name- one of the most storied brands in advertising- as part of a sweeping restructuring effort. The exit of DDB’s global CEO Alex Lubar earlier in November added to speculation around large-scale changes across the network.

Sobhani, based in London, joined DDB Worldwide in 2023 from Publicis-owned Leo Burnett, where she was Chief Creative Officer for Leo Burnett UK and Global. Prior to that, she served as Creative Director at Mother, and earlier worked in television and filmmaking, including establishing ITV Creative, ITV’s in-house agency.

Her move to TBWA follows a critical creative vacancy at the agency, after Ben Williams, TBWA’s Chief Creative Experience Officer, exited in October to join Dept as global Chief Creative Officer.

The reshuffle underscores Omnicom’s rapid effort to align talent across its networks and strengthen creative leadership across agencies as it integrates IPG and repositions globally for scale-driven growth.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 5:43 PM