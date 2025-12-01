HUL names Vandana Suri ED, Home Care; Srinandan Sundaram new CEO, Unilever International

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today announced the appointment of Vandana Suri to the HUL Management Committee (MC) as Executive Director, Home Care in succession to Srinandan Sundaram, who will take over as CEO of Unilever International. The changes will be effective January 1st, 2026.

Suri led the premium laundry portfolio at HUL. As the Vice President, Skin Care & Colour Cosmetics, Beauty & Wellbeing at HUL, she charted a premiumization pathway for Skin Care, focusing on high-growth spaces and formats. More recently, as the GM for B&W for Indonesia, she drove an ambitious transformation agenda leading the growth of the business.

Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said, “Joining the company as a management trainee, donning several leadership positions across Customer Development and Marketing, and finally spending the last nine years as part of the Management Committee, Srinandan has made immense contribution to the HUL growth journey. As the Executive Director for Home Care, he led the business for growth and decisive market share gains. As he moves on to his new role, I would like to congratulate him and extend my heartfelt gratitude for his contribution to HUL.”

Nair added, “Vandana has a deep understanding of consumers, markets and ecosystems. She has successfully led diverse, multicultural teams to foster high performance with empathy. I welcome her back to HUL and I am confident that she will take the Home Care business to even greater heights.”

Read More: Unilever asks HUL to prioritise high-margin growth, boost presence in new-age channels

Sundaram was the Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited. He also headed Digital Marketing, Media and Commerce for Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Sundaram became Executive Director HUL and General Manager, Home Care, South Asia, Unilever in 2024. He has successfully pivoted the Home Care business towards future segments through a portfolio strategy. He has also expanded Vim from a dishwashing brand into a Homecare master brand, including various dishwashing liquids and surface cleaners.

Read More: HUL leadership changes: Deepak Subramanian to move overseas, Shiva Krishnamurthy and Srinandan Sundaram get new roles

Before this, he was the Executive Director of HUL and General Manager of Nutrition & Ice Cream, South Asia, Unilever. As Executive Director for Nutrition & Ice Cream, he built a portfolio of Ice-creams across snacking price points whilst seeding on future growth opportunities comprising Hellmann’s mayo and the Korean range on Knorr.

He had successfully led the business, with Tea having sustained its leadership in the category and strengthened competitive growth in the Health Food Drinks business acquired from GSK CH, which was fully integrated into HUL during his tenure.

Read More: Meet the four HUL young leaders who joined the top table - the HUL management committee

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 4:58 PM