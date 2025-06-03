            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • initiative-appointed-as-media-agency-on-record-for-sensodent-68570

Initiative appointed as media agency on record for Sensodent

As Sensodent gears up to strengthen its leadership in the oral sensitivity segment, Initiative will lead the brand’s media strategy, planning, and deployment across platforms—focusing on driving awareness, trials, and brand relevance at scale.

By  Storyboard18Jun 3, 2025 5:48 PM
Initiative appointed as media agency on record for Sensodent
The media mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch process.

Initiative has been appointed as the media agency on record for Sensodent, a specialized oral care brand from Indoco Remedies Ltd., a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company with a presence in over 55 countries.

As Sensodent gears up to strengthen its leadership in the oral sensitivity segment, Initiative will lead the brand’s media strategy, planning, and deployment across platforms—focusing on driving awareness, trials, and brand relevance at scale.

The media mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch process.

Commenting on this development, Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, INDOCO REMEDIES said, “Our brand Sensodent is the first to go OTC and over the year has evolved into the next orbit. We are thrilled to work together with Initiative and are looking forward to see our brand soaring newer heights.”

Dhirendra Singh, Executive Vice President and Head – Mumbai, Initiative, said, "Sensodent K is a high-potential brand in a growing yet underpenetrated category. We’re excited to partner with Indoco Remedies to architect a media approach that drives performance, builds cultural relevance, and connects meaningfully with consumers across India."

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative India, said, "We welcome Sensodent into the Initiative family. We look forward to a strong partnership focused on driving brand success and creating meaningful work."


Tags
First Published on Jun 3, 2025 5:48 PM

More from Storyboard18

Agency News

Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré signals expansion in India, all eyes on Madison World

Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré signals expansion in India, all eyes on Madison World

Agency News

We will continue acquisition-led strategy in India: Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré

We will continue acquisition-led strategy in India: Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré

Advertising

Consolidation or Collision? How ad land’s mergers create crisis of overlapping of leadership roles

Consolidation or Collision? How ad land’s mergers create crisis of overlapping of leadership roles

Brand Makers

“There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors around AI,” says Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré

“There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors around AI,” says Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré

Advertising

Clients want business partners, not silos: Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas

Clients want business partners, not silos: Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas

Agency News

McDonald’s India (South & West) appoints Starcom as media agency

McDonald’s India (South & West) appoints Starcom as media agency

Advertising

End of an Era: GroupM is retired as WPP attempts to usher in a new age with WPP Media

End of an Era: GroupM is retired as WPP attempts to usher in a new age with WPP Media