Initiative appointed as media agency on record for Sensodent

Initiative has been appointed as the media agency on record for Sensodent, a specialized oral care brand from Indoco Remedies Ltd., a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company with a presence in over 55 countries.
As Sensodent gears up to strengthen its leadership in the oral sensitivity segment, Initiative will lead the brand’s media strategy, planning, and deployment across platforms—focusing on driving awareness, trials, and brand relevance at scale.
The media mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch process.
Commenting on this development, Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, INDOCO REMEDIES said, “Our brand Sensodent is the first to go OTC and over the year has evolved into the next orbit. We are thrilled to work together with Initiative and are looking forward to see our brand soaring newer heights.”
Dhirendra Singh, Executive Vice President and Head – Mumbai, Initiative, said, "Sensodent K is a high-potential brand in a growing yet underpenetrated category. We’re excited to partner with Indoco Remedies to architect a media approach that drives performance, builds cultural relevance, and connects meaningfully with consumers across India."
Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative India, said, "We welcome Sensodent into the Initiative family. We look forward to a strong partnership focused on driving brand success and creating meaningful work."