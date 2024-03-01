IPG and Adobe strike deal to create integrated marketing platform

Interpublic Group announced a global partnership with Adobe to power content creation and activation across the company’s operations. IPG is the first company to integrate Adobe GenStudio – which enables brands to speed up content ideation, creation, production and activation through generative AI – into its own marketing technology platform.

IPG’s engine streamlines and automates the end-to-end customer experience, helping brands find better ways to engage, convert and retain audiences through paid, owned and earned channels and on an individual level. Adobe GenStudio powers the content supply chain within the IPG engine, harnessing the combined capabilities of Adobe Workfront, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Express, Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, and Frame.io. Within the IPG engine, IPG deploys proprietary Acxiom data and identity products to create a more accurate picture of consumers and more authentic connections with brands. The IPG engine also leverages investments that marketers are already making in marketing technology and media to integrate customer intelligence across the content engagement landscape.

By uniting top-tier partner technology with proprietary data, IPG’s engine supercharges content, experiences, and commerce, at scale. The IPG engine is being deployed across the entire IPG portfolio, and offers combinations of content lifecycle support with creation, curation, assembly, personalization, and measurement, empowering every marketing discipline and client team to deliver exceptional results with efficiency for brands.

"Marketers today are looking to accelerate personalized connections with consumers, with an audience and commerce-led approach to every engagement. This new partnership with Adobe takes our capabilities to a new level. We’re deploying a unified operating system across our entire portfolio, fueled by data and audience insights, to craft content strategies that enhance human creativity with ethically sourced gen AI," said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG.

“Brands are struggling to meet the growing demand for digital content, particularly now that consumers rightly expect experiences to be personalized to their individual tastes and preferences and delivered in real-time,” said Anil Chakravarthy, President, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “By leveraging Adobe GenStudio, IPG is bringing together comprehensive, best-in-class creative and digital marketing capabilities, fueled by generative AI, with IPG Engine to deliver its clients true content velocity at the speed of social.”

Adobe and Acxiom are mutually focused on delivering improved customer value through their data and identity products—unlocking value for clients by anchoring personalization in comprehensive customer insights. To accelerate this effort, Acxiom’s data and identity products will be leveraged to enrich the underlying capabilities of Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform—enhancing everything from AI-driven audience creation to identity resolution.