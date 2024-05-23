Luminous Power Technologies appoints Cheil India as its creative agency

Cheil India has been appointed as the creative agency for Luminous Power Technologies following a competitive pitch.

Cheil India has won the mandate for integrated strategy, creative, and key campaigns for Luminous Power Technologies, wherein Cheil will be responsible for taking Luminous’ vision forward through large campaigns as well as solar category enhancement led by digital.

“Luminous is a leading brand in the energy solutions industry and is now strengthening its position in the rooftop solar segment. We aim to bolster the brand through innovative, meaningful, and purposeful consumer campaigns to effectively strengthen consumer affinity. With Cheil’s strong creative and marketing capabilities, we are excited to collaborate with them as we embark on the next phase of growth for brand and business, “said Neelima Burra, chief strategy transformation and marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies.