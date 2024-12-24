21% increase in search queries for wedding related services in FY24: Justdial

Data from Justdial reveals a significant surge in search queries related to wedding services across the country, indicating a shift towards even more extravagant celebrations.

From January to November 2024, searches for wedding-related services witnessed a nationwide spike of 21% compared to the same period in 2023. This trend is particularly pronounced in metro cities, with a remarkable 34% increase in searches. Delhi leads the way with a 44% surge, followed closely by Hyderabad (41%), Mumbai (37%), Kolkata (32%), and Bangalore (27%). Even in non-metro cities, the demand is evident, with a 16% increase in searches, with Lucknow (36%), Patna (34%), and Jaipur (30%) experiencing significant growth.

This demand is reflected in the surge of specific service categories. Searches for ‘resort wedding venues’ have tripled nationwide, with Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad witnessing even higher increases. Cinematic wedding photographers are also in high demand, with searches doubling across India, particularly in Delhi, Patna, and Mumbai.

The desire for personalised touches is evident in the growing popularity of ‘pre-wedding gowns on rent,’ with a 47% increase in searches nationwide, led by Hyderabad (116%), Mumbai (33%), and Delhi (10%). Searches for ‘wedding card dealers’ have risen by 44%, with Delhi (57%), Hyderabad (43%), and Mumbai (40%) leading the way.

‘Banquet halls’ have seen a 40% increase, with Delhi (79%), Hyderabad (72%), Mumbai (66%), Bangalore (63%), Pune (61%), Kolkata (48%), and Chennai (43%) witnessing significant growth. The focus on creating unique and memorable experiences is highlighted by the significant rise in searches for ‘candid wedding photographers’ (28%), with Chennai’s searches becoming 12x and Mumbai (61%) showing exceptional growth.

‘Choreographers for weddings’ are in high demand, with a 24% increase in searches nationwide, led by Mumbai (278%), Delhi (37%), Jaipur (35%), and Bangalore (24%). ‘Orchestras for weddings’ have seen a 15% increase in searches, with Delhi (48%) and Patna (46%) leading the way.

Finally, the increasing complexity of modern weddings is evident in the 13% increase in searches for ‘wedding planners,’ with Jaipur (37%), Bangalore (26%), Ahmedabad (21%), and Delhi (19%) witnessing significant growth.

This data showcases the evolving nature of Indian weddings, characterised by a growing emphasis on luxury, personalisation, and professional assistance. As these trends continue to shape the wedding industry, it is clear that Indian weddings will remain a significant cultural and economic phenomenon for years to come.

Overall Key Search Query Growth (Jan-Nov 2023 vs. Jan-Nov 2024): Nationwide growth in key search queries stood at 21%, with metro cities showing a higher increase (34%) compared to non-metro cities (16%). Among metro cities: Delhi led the growth with a 44% increase, followed by Hyderabad (41%), Mumbai (37%), and Kolkata (32%). Bangalore and Chennai recorded growth of 27% and 26%, respectively, while Pune grew by 24% and Ahmedabad by 16%.

Among non-metro cities:

Lucknow saw the highest growth at 36%, followed by Patna (34%), Jaipur (30%), and Kanpur (26%).

Chandigarh and Coimbatore recorded equal growth at 20%.

Category-Specific Growth in Searches:

Resort Wedding Venues:

This category experienced a 3x growth overall, with significant increases in:

Hyderabad (5x), Delhi (4x), and Chennai (4x).

Bangalore and Mumbai both showed 3x growth.

Cinematic Wedding Photographers:

Nationwide searches doubled (2x), with standout cities including: Patna (4x) and Delhi (3x). Hyderabad and Mumbai both grew by 2.5x. Pre-Wedding Gowns on Rent:

Nationwide growth stood at 47%, led by:

Hyderabad (2x) and Mumbai (33%).

Delhi saw a comparatively modest growth of 10%.

Wedding Card Dealers:

Searches grew by 44% overall, with top contributors being:

Delhi (57%), Hyderabad (43%), and Mumbai (40%).

Bangalore and Chennai showed 18% and 17% growth, respectively.

Banquet Halls:

This category surged by 40% nationwide, with remarkable growth in: Delhi (79%) and Hyderabad (72%). Mumbai (66%), Bangalore (63%), and Pune (61%) followed closely. Kolkata (48%), Chennai (43%), and Ahmedabad (32%) also showed steady increases.

Candid Wedding Photographers:

A national growth of 28%, with standout performances in:

Chennai (12x) and Mumbai (61%).

Kolkata (19%) and Bangalore (11%).

Choreographers for Weddings:

The category grew by 24%, with top cities being:

Mumbai (3x), Delhi (37%), and Jaipur (35%). Bangalore grew by 24%, Pune by 11%, and Ahmedabad by 5%.

Orchestras for Weddings:

Growth was recorded at 15% nationwide, with notable increases in:

Delhi (48%) and Patna (46%). Chennai and Mumbai both grew by 16%

Wedding Planners:

This category saw a moderate increase of 13% overall, with top cities including:

Jaipur (37%), Bangalore (26%), and Ahmedabad (21%).