Achint Setia appointed as Snapdeal's chief executive officer

Snapdeal has announced the appointment of Achint Setia as its new Chief Executive Officer.
"Humbled and super charged to take on my next mantle of serving Snapdeal | AceVector Group and millions of consumers in the large untapped value e-commerce market in India," updated Setia on his LinkedIn.
Setia, a seasoned professional, brings with him nearly two decades of expertise spanning e-commerce, media, telecom, and government services.
He has previously held key roles at renowned organizations such as Zalora Group, Myntra, Viacom18, McKinsey & Co., and Microsoft.
Setia succeeds Himanshu Chakrawarti, who has been leading Snapdeal and its subsidiary Stellaro Brands for the past three years. With over 30 years of experience in retail, Chakrawarti has worked with industry giants like Trent, Arvind, and the Landmark Group.
Setia's academic credentials include an MBA in Strategy & Finance from the Indian School of Business and completion of the prestigious Stanford Graduate School of Business LEAD program in Corporate innovation.