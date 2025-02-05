            
All you need to know about Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims

Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, passes away in Lisbon at 88, leaving behind a monumental legacy of philanthropy, cultural advancement, and global development.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2025 2:29 PM
As the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, Aga Khan IV steered a community of 12 to 15 million Ismailis spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) confirmed that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, the revered spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims, passed away in Lisbon at 88.

Born in December 13, 1936, in Geneva, Switzerland, the Aga Khan ascended to leadership at 20 years old, while studying at Harvard University.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Aga Khan IV adeptly balanced his spiritual responsibilities with an influential role in global business and philanthropy. The funds generated through tithes—where community members donate up to 12.5% of their income—enabled him to launch and sustain a myriad of initiatives through the AKDN.

Beyond his development work, the Aga Khan was known for his multifaceted interests, which ranged from horse breeding and yachting to a deep commitment to cultural preservation. The Aga Khan Award for Architecture stands as a testament to his passion, recognizing innovative design that uplifts and benefits Muslim communities worldwide.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed him as “a symbol of peace, tolerance, and compassion in our troubled world,” while Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai emphasized his transformative contributions in education and healthcare.

His leadership not only embraced spiritual guidance but also championed progressive development initiatives that have reshaped health, education, and economic growth in some of the world's most challenging environments.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a personal friend and admirer, remembered him as “an extraordinarily compassionate global leader,” underscoring the deep respect accorded to him internationally.

In recognition of his lifetime of service, the Aga Khan was granted honorary Canadian citizenship and was celebrated with the ceremonial honours typically reserved for heads of state.


