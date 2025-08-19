Independence Day long weekend fuels 32% surge in visa demand: Atlys

ADVERTISEMENT
The Independence Day long weekend triggered a fresh wave of international travel demand among Indians, according to new data from visa processing platform Atlys.
As per the report, the visa demand for the holiday period was up 32% compared to a regular weekend, cementing the growing trend of long weekends becoming peak travel occasions.
Nearly 60% of the visas booked on the Atlys app during this period were for short-haul destinations such as Bali, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Dubai, and Thailand. These countries are increasingly popular among Indian travellers because of their quick flight connections, easy visa procedures, and variety of experiences that allow for last-minute trip planning.
For many, the Independence Day break was not just about time off but about quick, hassle-free escapes.
Social media continues to play a key role in shaping destination choices, with Bali cafes, Vietnam bike tours, and Dubai's nightlife appearing frequently on feeds, inspiring travellers to seek out vibrant, share-worthy getaways, the report added.
The surge was evident across both metros and smaller cities.
Tier 2 hubs like Surat, Jaipur, and Mohali recorded a 35% jump in activity, while traditional strongholds such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru continued to dominate booking volumes.
Millennials made up the largest share of travellers at 57%, followed by Gen Z at 22%, underscoring the younger generation's role in driving this trend.
A large share of bookings were explicitly tied to long weekend getaways, signalling how overseas trips are increasingly shifting from rare indulgences to frequent, casual experiences.
Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys, said, "What we’re seeing is a mindset shift. Indians are no longer waiting months to plan a holiday. A long weekend is now enough reason to cross a border. The destinations driving this surge, from Bali to Dubai, all share easy visa access, and that convenience is redefining how India travels."
The Independence Day travel boom points to a decisive shift in Indian travel behaviour. With more long weekends ahead on the calendar, quick international getaways are rapidly emerging as a defining feature of how Indians are exploring the world.