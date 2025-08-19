Perplexity rolls out live transcriptions of earnings calls for Indian companies

ADVERTISEMENT
US-based AI company Perplexity has rolled out new finance-focused features for Indian markets, including live transcriptions of corporate earnings calls for a centralised schedule of upcoming results.
The announcement was by Aravind Srinivas, cofounder and CEO of Perplexity, on X.
"Perplexity’s Finance dashboard now support live earnings calls transcriptions and features earnings calls schedules for Indian stocks. We hope to add a lot more value to Indian equity markets research in the coming days! Enjoy!" he posted.
The move builds on the company's earlier launch of free access to financial data from Indian stock exchanges via its Finance tab.
By introducing transcriptions and a results calendar, Perplexity aims to simplify the process of tracking corporate performance for investors, analysts, and market watchers.
Earning calls are a critical source of information, where listed companies share financial performance and outlook, followed by analysts Q&As.
Having a single dashboard with real-time transcripts could significantly improve accessibility and speed of analysis.