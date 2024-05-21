            

      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions

      Commenting on the performance of the company, Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO said “FY24 has been a differentiated year with sharper execution leading to improvement in all key financial metrics, despite market environment staying subdued."

      By  Storyboard18May 21, 2024 3:51 PM
      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions
      The company boasts a 'future-ready' portfolio of global brands that include, Flying Machine, Arrow and U.S Polo Assn.

      Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL) has declared its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Mar 31, 2024. Revenues grew by 4% to Rs. 1,094 Crs compared to Rs. 1,055 Crs in Q4 FY23 and 2-year revenue CAGR of 15%. It reported a 17% growth in EBITDA to Rs. 148 Crs compared to Rs. 127 Crs in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin improved by 150 bps to 13.5%, despite investment in advertising being higher by ~100 bps Y-o-Y. PAT (from the continuing business) stood at Rs. 25 Crs, growth of 72% Y-o-Y. Reported PAT grew 123% to Rs. 24 Crs compared to Rs. 11 Crs in Q4 FY23.

      Commenting on the performance of the company, Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO said “FY24 has been a differentiated year with sharper execution leading to improvement in all key financial metrics, despite market environment staying subdued. Our continued focus on retail excellence resulted in healthy 4% LTL growth leading to 120 bps improvement in EBITDA margin for the full year."

      He added, Moving forward, we expect growth to witness strong uptick while continuing to stay decisively focused on scaling our existing brands through innovative retail formats and by accelerating our store network expansion leading to further improve margins & ROCE.”

      The company boasts a 'future-ready' portfolio of global brands that include, Flying Machine, Arrow and U.S Polo Assn.


      Tags
      First Published on May 21, 2024 3:39 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Brand Makers

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Brand Makers

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Brand Makers

      R/GA appoints Krishnan Menon as managing director, Southeast Asia

      R/GA appoints Krishnan Menon as managing director, Southeast Asia

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

      Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

      Brand Makers

      Social Beat appoints Ashish Tambe as national creative director

      Social Beat appoints Ashish Tambe as national creative director