            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • axis-finance-appoints-sai-giridhar-as-the-managing-director-ceo-42923

      Axis Finance appoints Sai Giridhar as the Managing Director & CEO

      Sai Giridhar brings over 28 years of experience in the banking domain and has handled leadership roles across various leading private sector banks.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 23, 2024 3:32 PM
      Axis Finance appoints Sai Giridhar as the Managing Director & CEO
      Sai Giridhar has significant experience in managing end-to-end P&L and has driven growth for product categories across consumer lending businesses. He has played a pivotal role in shaping functions like consumer risk management, debt management and led initiatives towards innovation, digitization and technology to ensure high level of business efficiencies and customer centricity.

      Axis Finance Limited (AFL), one of India’s non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has appointed Sai Giridhar as the Managing Director & CEO ‘designate’, subject to regulatory approvals.

      Bipin Saraf, who served as MD & CEO of Axis Finance, started his career with Axis Bank in 2003 and was entrusted to lead the Axis Finance team in 2013. He will be moving back to Axis Bank to lead Bharat Banking.

      Giridhar brings over 28 years of experience in the banking domain and has handled leadership roles across various leading private sector banks.

      He has significant experience in managing end-to-end P&L and has driven growth for product categories across consumer lending businesses. He has played a pivotal role in shaping functions like consumer risk management, debt management and led initiatives towards innovation, digitization and technology to ensure high level of business efficiencies and customer centricity, stated the company.

      Amitabh Chaudhry, Chairperson, Axis Finance Ltd. said, “Axis Finance has grown over the years, expanded its presence across the country, built a strong employee base and has also transitioned to add Retail and SME business capabilities rather than just being a corporate lending entity. As Axis Finance enters its next chapter of its growth, I’m delighted to welcome Sai Giridhar to Axis Finance. I am confident that with Sai’s leadership, the team is well-positioned to take Axis Finance to newer heights as they enhance their efforts to strengthen the market positioning of Axis Finance in the NBFC space.”

      On the appointment, Giridhar said, “It is my pleasure and privilege to join the Axis Finance family. The Indian financial services industry is at an exciting stage of growth, and our board has set forth an expansive vision for Axis Finance. Our focus will be on delivering superior experiences and innovative products to our customers and partners. The entire team will work collectively to build a best-in-class organization.”


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 23, 2024 3:32 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      KVS Manian takes charge as MD and CEO of Federal Bank

      KVS Manian takes charge as MD and CEO of Federal Bank

      Brand Makers

      Exec movements across Nike, Marico, Mondelez International, GroupM, PharmEasy and others

      Exec movements across Nike, Marico, Mondelez International, GroupM, PharmEasy and others

      Brand Makers

      Book Review: Smarak Swain's 'Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy'

      Book Review: Smarak Swain's 'Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy'

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: Illustrated books ahoy!

      Bookstrapping: Illustrated books ahoy!

      Brand Makers

      Breaking: BL Agro Group signs MoU with DeLaval Sweden, will invest Rs 1500 crore for dairy business

      Breaking: BL Agro Group signs MoU with DeLaval Sweden, will invest Rs 1500 crore for dairy business

      Brand Makers

      'Helping to shape our company into a magical place': New Nike CEO's first words to staff

      'Helping to shape our company into a magical place': New Nike CEO's first words to staff

      Brand Makers

      Zee senior management to meet investors in Singapore from Sept 25-27 amid Star India dispute

      Zee senior management to meet investors in Singapore from Sept 25-27 amid Star India dispute