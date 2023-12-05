BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

BetterPlace, Asia’s frontline workforce management SaaS platform, has appointed Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head for India. With over 15 years of experience across companies like Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, Adobe etc, Lamba has been instrumental in managing and building robust lead generation and sales teams.

Prior to joining BetterPlace, Lamba has played a role in building companies like Wingify and Hubilo as their head of sales for UK & Europe and vice president of global sales respectively. In these roles, Lamba has driven sales and lead generation teams.

Welcoming Lamba onboard, Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and Group chief executive officer, BetterPlace, said, “India continues to be a high growth driver for our SaaS business because of the high volume of workers and high level of digital adoption. With India experiencing rapid growth, enterprises across industries want to quickly adapt and increase their margins by optimizing their processes. This provides an immense opportunity for us, and Deepak’s expertise in driving sales across different markets will help us tap into this potential and consolidate our position in the market further. I am excited to have him on board as an integral part of our journey.”

Lamba is also the co-founder of Revenue Circuit, India’s first B2B sales community. At BetterPlace, he would lead the entire Sales team in India and align India’s sales efforts with the global teams.

Lamba said, “Workforce management continues to be the highest cost center for enterprises but there are very limited technology companies that are solving these pain points and helping enterprises optimize. BetterPlace, with its full-stack horizontal SaaS platform, has been at the forefront of solving some of the toughest frontline workforce management challenges. I am excited to be part of this journey and help BetterPlace widen its market share and consolidate its position in the Indian market further to help enterprises in India thrive.”