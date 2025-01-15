Bhaskar Das leaves a legacy of gentle compassion and generosity of spirit: Prasoon Joshi

ADVERTISEMENT
Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India, pens a tribute to Bhaskar Das, a media industry icon who passed away on January 15.
"As I write this, the image of Bhaskar smiling in his colorful attire, made even more vibrant amidst the fervor of the Holi parties he and Shoma often hosted, flashes by. Bhaskar had that effortless charm and effervescence that greatly complemented the sharp acumen with which he struck professional deals. He was a gentle soul in the corporate jungle, someone who helped people and businesses thrive. His spirit and positive energy were palpable in every place he was in. His love for the profession shone in full 70mm technicolor, infused with creativity, passion, quirkiness, and a natural ability to connect with others."
"In an industry often shaped by change and uncertainty, Bhaskar's connections remained steadfast. Despite his illness, he was a serial optimist, always eager to bounce back. He leaves behind a legacy not just of professional excellence, but of gentle compassion and generosity of spirit. We will celebrate you, Bhaskar—who made the industry better simply by being in it."