Britannia Bel Foods’ CMO Mustufa Arsiwalla quits

Mustufa Arsiwalla, who led Britannia Bel Foods as chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position. Arsiwalla comes with over 17 years of experience, having worked across categories such as foods, personal care, and over-the-counter products. He has worked in the packed consumer goods industry with brands such as Frooti, Ferrero Rocher, and Kinder Joy.
Arsiwalla announced his move via a LinkedIn post. “Taking on the challenge of building an emerging brand in India has required a shift in mind-set—adapting the "frugal start up" playbook and challenging traditional approaches. These years with #Bel have been nothing short of transformative. I leave with invaluable experiences, a strong sense of purpose, and the resilience to conquer challenges.”
Arsiwalla started his career with ITC as area executive - sales and distribution. Then, he worked with companies like Parle Agro, Elder Health Care, CavinKare and Ferrero.