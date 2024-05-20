            

      Byju's advisory board members Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai to quit

      Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai were roped in July 2023 by Byju Raveendran, the edtech firm's chief executive officer, to assist him on crucial subjects.

      By  Storyboard18May 20, 2024 11:44 AM
      Byju's advisory board members Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai to quit
      Byju's, which has been embroiled in various legal battles with the investors, also saw the departure of Arjun Mohan, its CEO for India operations in April. Mohan, who was appointed in September 2023, at present, the company's day-to-day functioning, as per a media report, is being looked by Raveendran. (Image source: Moneycontrol. (From left to right: Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai)

      Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai, who were Byju's advisory board members, have decided to move on and to renew their contract which is slated to expire by the end of June.

      Kumar and Pai were roped in July 2023 by Byju Raveendran, the edtech firm's chief executive officer, to assist him on crucial subjects.

      Currently, Kumar is the chairman of Mastercard, a role he had assumed in September 2023.

      Byju's, which has been embroiled in various legal battles with the investors, also saw the departure of Arjun Mohan, its CEO for India operations in April. Mohan, who was appointed in September 2023, at present, the company's day-to-day functioning, as per a media report, is being looked by Raveendran.

      In March, to cost-cut effort and address the imminent liquidity crisis, Byju’s had given up all offices across India, retaining only its headquarters at IBC, Knowledge Park, Bengaluru.

      This development came at a time when the company has been engaged in a dispute with its investors regarding the validity of the funds raised from a recently concluded rights issue offering.

      As a result of the decision, the company mandated that all employees work from home indefinitely, except for those working out of its headquarters and approximately 300 Byju's Tuition Centres across the country.

      This also came at a time when the company had held back part of February salaries for about 75 percent of its employees. The company currently has close to 14,000 employees in India. Byju's, disbursed the payments after delaying it for about 10 days and promised to pay the balance once it is allowed to use the funds from the recently closed rights issue.


      Tags
      First Published on May 20, 2024 11:43 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Brand Makers

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Brand Makers

      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions

      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions

      Brand Makers

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare India appoints Dimpy Yadav as head of strategy - digital

      Mindshare India appoints Dimpy Yadav as head of strategy - digital

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

      Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

      Brand Makers

      PepsiCo's Kalen Thornton joins Pizza Hut as global brand chief

      PepsiCo's Kalen Thornton joins Pizza Hut as global brand chief