IPG appoints Tarini Shrikhande as Managing Director, GEICO Strategy

Interpublic Group (IPG) has appointed Tarini Shrikhande as the managing director, GEICO strategy. Previously, she headed Black Glass as senior director, transformation.
Shrikhande began her career at VMLY&R as a digital planning and strategy apprentice, and then was elevated to head as strategy director. Here, she led clients through targeting, effectiveness, and leveraging consumer insights, development of strategies, and cross-channel implementation.
After a brief stint as a consultant at Commons, Shrikhande then joined Winc as director of brand and was then elevated to director, innovation. Here, she brought in beverage innovations from concept to launch through research, brand development, and go-to-market planning.
Then, she joined Hologram Sciences as senior brand director, and was then elevated to vice president - brand and innovation.