Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan steps down

Arjun Mohan, who served as Byju's India chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position, stated an ET report. However, he will continue to serve as an advisor to the edtech company.
The edtech firm's founder Byju Raveendran, as put down by the report, will be in-charge of the daily operations of the firm.
In January 2023, Mohan had resigned as the chief executive officer of upGrad, and had succeeded Mrinal Mohit as Byju's India CEO.
Mohan started his career at Rambus and went on to work across Mentor Graphics, HSBC Bank, Tata Services and Titan Company. During his stint at Byju's before joining upGrad, as the chief business officer, he was responsible for international business and expansion.
