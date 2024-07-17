Camlin founder Subash Dandekar dies at 86

Founder of the stationery brand Camlin, Subash Dandekar, died at 86. Dandekar was serving as the chairman emeritus of the Kokuyo Camlin. He was ill for the past few days and took his last breath at Hinduja Hospital.

According to PTI news agency, citing family sources, Dandekar was cremated in central Mumbai on Monday, and a condolence meeting will be held on Thursday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his tribute to Subhash Dandekar and said that the state has lost a "grandfather figure" who has brought fame to the industries in Maharashtra.

“Subhash Dandekar not only built the Camlin industry but added colour to the lives of thousands of youths by providing employment. He gave great priority to the preservation of values,” he said.

“While growing the industry, they preserved value and people. He always insisted that labour should get dignity,” Fadnavis added.

Dandekar received several awards for his contribution to art, entrepreneurship, and social awareness. He was the recipient of the Game Changers of Maharashtra award Lifetime Achievement Award.