NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner for upcoming Tata IPL season

NIC Ice Creams has been onboarded as an Official Partner of the Mumbai Indians, who are the five-time winners of India’s premier men domestic T20 league.

Currently, the brand is present across 120+ cities in India. It is also an early adopter to new age consumption patterns, and is available on platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, Dotpe, Thrive etc.

Data shows that snacks and desserts are the ideal and preferred accompaniment to watching thrilling T20 cricket matches. This partnership with Mumbai Indians offers NIC the perfect platform to serve customers at home as well as in-stadia, while they cheer for their favourite team during the cricket season.

Sanjiv Shah, Director, Walko Food Company, said, “We are immensely proud to be associated with the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in the tournament. They are known for their winning spirit coupled with a strong focus on excellence and innovation – values that are aligned with our own philosophy at NIC.” He further added, “Moreover, there is a special emotional connect with Mumbai as the city’s love for the sport, woven deep into its very culture, is legendary. Through this partnership, we hope to create memorable experiences for every cricket fan.”