CrowdStrike appoints Karthik Sathuragiri as Director & Head of Marketing

At CrowdStrike, Karthik Sathuragiri will oversee marketing strategy, brand building, demand generation, partner marketing, and field marketing across the region.

By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2025 2:30 PM
Karthik Sathuragiri previously led marketing at Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia, where he played a key role in scaling the brand’s regional presence.

Karthik Sathuragiri has been appointed as director and head of marketing for India and South Asia at global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. He has nearly two decades of experience in B2B tech marketing.

He previously led marketing at Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia, where he played a key role in scaling the brand’s regional presence. His career also includes senior marketing leadership roles at Automation Anywhere, Freshworks, Akamai Technologies, and SAP—making him a seasoned professional in cloud, cybersecurity, SaaS, and automation.

At CrowdStrike, Sathuragiri will oversee marketing strategy, brand building, demand generation, partner marketing, and field marketing across the region.

A UCLA Anderson School of Management alumnus, Sathuragiri is expected to further strengthen CrowdStrike’s market presence at a time when cybersecurity is a growing boardroom priority in India’s digital-first ecosystem.


First Published on Apr 14, 2025 2:30 PM

