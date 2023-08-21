comScore

CXO Movement: Exec movements at Mondelez, Pidilite, Pernod Ricard and more

Executives move in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Aug 21, 2023 10:38 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Manish Dubey, Debasree Dasgupta, Vidya Kailasam Hangal and Akshat Raizada)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Manish Dubey

Previous: Chief marketing officer, ICICI Bank

Present: Chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries has appointed Manish Dubey in a new role. Dubey has worked across Asian Paints and General Mills.

Debasree Dasgupta

Previous: Marketing director, beverages, UK and Ireland

Present: Global vice president, Absolut, Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard has roped in Debasree Dasgupta in a new role. Dasgupta has worked across Titan Company, Unilever and Reckitt.

Vidya Kailasam Hangal

Previous: India consumer digital leader, Mondelez International

Present: Head - omnichannel, Mondelez International

Vidya Kailasam Hangal has been promoted in a new role. Hangal has worked across Infosys Technologies, The Coca-Cola Company, Novartis Consumer Health and Britannia Industries.

Akshat Raizada

Previous: National lead - digital trading and investments, GroupM

Present: National head - agency relationships, Viacom18 Media

Viacom18 Media has appointed Akshat Raizada in a new role. He has worked across Godrej Infotech, Intellvisions Software, Media.Net and Vertoz

Kumar Gaurav

Previous: Senior vice president and head marketing communication, IndusInd Bank

Present: Chief marketing officer, Poonawalla Fincorp

Kumar Gaurav has been appointed in a new role by Poonawalla Fincorp. Gaurav has been a part of companies like Shoppers Stop, HDFC Bank, Idea Cellular, Pernod Ricard, Jana Small Finance Bank and Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance.

Swarnojit Sengupta

Previous: Senior media manager, Carat

Present: National brand lead, Wow! Momo

Swarnojit Senguota has joined Wow! Momo in a new role. He has worked across ABP Group, Zee Entertainment, Hathway Cable & Datacom and Initiative.

Prasant Kar

Previous: General manager - brand marketing, Diageo India

Present: Marketing director, Monster Energy

Monster Energy has appointed Prasant Kar in a new role. Kar has worked across Ambuja Cements, PepsiCo, IFB Industries, Future Group India, LG Electronics India, Reckitt Benckiser India and Relaxo Footwears.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


