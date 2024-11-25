            
      CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, Reliance Brands, EssenceMediacom, MobiKwik, Finolex Industries and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 25, 2024 8:23 AM
      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. A round-up of the executives who are in, out, and in-between in the past two weeks. (Representational image via Unsplash)

      Sandeep Tanwani

      Previous: Vice president, Unilever Professional & Homecare Transformation, South Asia

      Present: Chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries

      Pidilite Industries appoints Sandeep Tanwani in a new role. He has also worked at Reliance Industries Limited.

      Darshan Mehta

      Previous: Managing director, Reliance Brands

      Darshan Mehta steps down from Reliance Brands. It has been revealed that Mehta will transition to a mentorship role within the Reliance Group where he will groom next generation leaders and explore untapped business opportunities, further added the report. Mehta will continue serving as a non-executive director on the board of Reliance Brands.

      Sonali Malaviya

      Previous: Chief strategy and transformation officer, EssenceMediacom India

      Sonali Malaviya has moved on from EssenceMediacom. She has worked across Mediacom, Roy Morgan Research, PHD, Mindshare, Twitter and Colorbar.

      Dan Bartlett

      Previous: EVP, Corporate Affairs, Walmart

      Present: Board Member, Flipkart

      Flipkart has appointed Dan Bartlett as its board member. He has worked across The White House, Public Strategies and Hill + Knowlton Strategies.

      Sam Kelly

      Previous: CMO, AKQA

      Sam Kelly departs from AKQA as chief marketing officer. He has worked across Peoplesound.com, Warner Music Group, Interoute, Outside Line and VML.

      Jaskaran Singh Kapany

      Previous: Chief marketing officer, Table Space Technologies

      Present: CMO, MobiKwik

      MobiKwik appoints Jaskaran Singh Kapany in a new role. He has worked across JWT, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Paytm and Xiaomi India.

      Rubeena Singh

      Previous: Country manager, India & MENA, AnyMind Group

      Present: Managing director, NP Digital

      NP Digital appoints Rubeena Singh in a new role. She has worked across Star India, CNBC Awaaz, iProspect and VerSe Innovation.

      Saurabh Dhanorkar

      Previous: Non-executive director, Finolex Industries

      Present: Managing director, Finolex Industries

      Finolex Industries elevates Saurabh Dhanorkar to managing director. He started his career with Finolex Industries.

      Vikrant Chowdhary

      Previous: Chief growth officer, CleverTap

      Present: Senior Vice President & Country Head - India, HCLSoftware

      HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary in a new role. He has worked across Tata Elxsi, Tarang Software Technologies, Reliance Infocomm, IBM, SAP, Teradata and Salesforce.

      Vineet Gautam

      Previous: Chief executive officer, Bestseller India

      Vineet Gautam steps down as the CEO of Bestseller India. Gautam has worked across Domino’s Pizza, Cafe Coffee Day, Wills Lifestyle, Idea Cellular, Benetton Group, Etisalat Telecom.

      Sanjay Dwivedi

      Previous: Group COO & Group CFO, Balaji Telefilms

      Present: Group CEO & Group CFO, Balaji Telefilms

      Balaji Telefilms elevates Sanjay Dwivedi to group chief executive officer. He has worked across Lodha & Co, Tata SSL Limited, GSK, Mirchi and Nimbus Communications.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


      First Published on Nov 25, 2024 8:23 AM

