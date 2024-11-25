CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, Reliance Brands, EssenceMediacom, MobiKwik, Finolex Industries and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Sandeep Tanwani
Previous: Vice president, Unilever Professional & Homecare Transformation, South Asia
Present: Chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries
Pidilite Industries appoints Sandeep Tanwani in a new role. He has also worked at Reliance Industries Limited.
Darshan Mehta
Previous: Managing director, Reliance Brands
Darshan Mehta steps down from Reliance Brands. It has been revealed that Mehta will transition to a mentorship role within the Reliance Group where he will groom next generation leaders and explore untapped business opportunities, further added the report. Mehta will continue serving as a non-executive director on the board of Reliance Brands.
Sonali Malaviya
Previous: Chief strategy and transformation officer, EssenceMediacom India
Sonali Malaviya has moved on from EssenceMediacom. She has worked across Mediacom, Roy Morgan Research, PHD, Mindshare, Twitter and Colorbar.
Dan Bartlett
Previous: EVP, Corporate Affairs, Walmart
Present: Board Member, Flipkart
Flipkart has appointed Dan Bartlett as its board member. He has worked across The White House, Public Strategies and Hill + Knowlton Strategies.
Sam Kelly
Previous: CMO, AKQA
Sam Kelly departs from AKQA as chief marketing officer. He has worked across Peoplesound.com, Warner Music Group, Interoute, Outside Line and VML.
Jaskaran Singh Kapany
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Table Space Technologies
Present: CMO, MobiKwik
MobiKwik appoints Jaskaran Singh Kapany in a new role. He has worked across JWT, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Paytm and Xiaomi India.
Rubeena Singh
Previous: Country manager, India & MENA, AnyMind Group
Present: Managing director, NP Digital
NP Digital appoints Rubeena Singh in a new role. She has worked across Star India, CNBC Awaaz, iProspect and VerSe Innovation.
Saurabh Dhanorkar
Previous: Non-executive director, Finolex Industries
Present: Managing director, Finolex Industries
Finolex Industries elevates Saurabh Dhanorkar to managing director. He started his career with Finolex Industries.
Vikrant Chowdhary
Previous: Chief growth officer, CleverTap
Present: Senior Vice President & Country Head - India, HCLSoftware
HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary in a new role. He has worked across Tata Elxsi, Tarang Software Technologies, Reliance Infocomm, IBM, SAP, Teradata and Salesforce.
Vineet Gautam
Previous: Chief executive officer, Bestseller India
Vineet Gautam steps down as the CEO of Bestseller India. Gautam has worked across Domino’s Pizza, Cafe Coffee Day, Wills Lifestyle, Idea Cellular, Benetton Group, Etisalat Telecom.
Sanjay Dwivedi
Previous: Group COO & Group CFO, Balaji Telefilms
Present: Group CEO & Group CFO, Balaji Telefilms
Balaji Telefilms elevates Sanjay Dwivedi to group chief executive officer. He has worked across Lodha & Co, Tata SSL Limited, GSK, Mirchi and Nimbus Communications.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy