CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, Reliance Brands, EssenceMediacom, MobiKwik, Finolex Industries and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Sandeep Tanwani

Previous: Vice president, Unilever Professional & Homecare Transformation, South Asia

Present: Chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries appoints Sandeep Tanwani in a new role. He has also worked at Reliance Industries Limited.

Darshan Mehta

Previous: Managing director, Reliance Brands

Darshan Mehta steps down from Reliance Brands. It has been revealed that Mehta will transition to a mentorship role within the Reliance Group where he will groom next generation leaders and explore untapped business opportunities, further added the report. Mehta will continue serving as a non-executive director on the board of Reliance Brands.

Sonali Malaviya

Previous: Chief strategy and transformation officer, EssenceMediacom India

Sonali Malaviya has moved on from EssenceMediacom. She has worked across Mediacom, Roy Morgan Research, PHD, Mindshare, Twitter and Colorbar.

Dan Bartlett

Previous: EVP, Corporate Affairs, Walmart

Present: Board Member, Flipkart

Flipkart has appointed Dan Bartlett as its board member. He has worked across The White House, Public Strategies and Hill + Knowlton Strategies.

Sam Kelly

Previous: CMO, AKQA

Sam Kelly departs from AKQA as chief marketing officer. He has worked across Peoplesound.com, Warner Music Group, Interoute, Outside Line and VML.

Jaskaran Singh Kapany

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Table Space Technologies

Present: CMO, MobiKwik

MobiKwik appoints Jaskaran Singh Kapany in a new role. He has worked across JWT, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Paytm and Xiaomi India.

Rubeena Singh

Previous: Country manager, India & MENA, AnyMind Group

Present: Managing director, NP Digital

NP Digital appoints Rubeena Singh in a new role. She has worked across Star India, CNBC Awaaz, iProspect and VerSe Innovation.

Saurabh Dhanorkar

Previous: Non-executive director, Finolex Industries

Present: Managing director, Finolex Industries

Finolex Industries elevates Saurabh Dhanorkar to managing director. He started his career with Finolex Industries.

Vikrant Chowdhary

Previous: Chief growth officer, CleverTap

Present: Senior Vice President & Country Head - India, HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary in a new role. He has worked across Tata Elxsi, Tarang Software Technologies, Reliance Infocomm, IBM, SAP, Teradata and Salesforce.

Vineet Gautam

Previous: Chief executive officer, Bestseller India

Vineet Gautam steps down as the CEO of Bestseller India. Gautam has worked across Domino’s Pizza, Cafe Coffee Day, Wills Lifestyle, Idea Cellular, Benetton Group, Etisalat Telecom.

Sanjay Dwivedi

Previous: Group COO & Group CFO, Balaji Telefilms

Present: Group CEO & Group CFO, Balaji Telefilms

Balaji Telefilms elevates Sanjay Dwivedi to group chief executive officer. He has worked across Lodha & Co, Tata SSL Limited, GSK, Mirchi and Nimbus Communications.