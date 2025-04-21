CXO Moves: Exec movements across Snap, Porsche India, BBDO India, Wavemaker, McCann Worldgroup and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Grace Kao

Previous: Vice president, consumer and business marketing, Snap Inc

Present: Chief marketing officer, Snap Inc

Nidhi Kaistha

Previous: Sales, Porsche India

Present: Head - India, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Nidhi Kaistha has been appointed as the head for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.’s operations in India. She has worked across Jet Airways, Gulf Air, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts and BMW India.

Snap Inc has promoted Grace Kao as chief marketing officer. She has worked across TBWA\Chiat\Day; Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Yahoo, Pandora, Instagram and Spotify.

Rohit Kalra

Present: Chief executive officer - audio business, HT Media Group

Next MediaWorks Limited, which owns and operates Radio One and is a majority-owned subsidiary of HT Media Limited, announced the appointment of Rohit Kalra as Chief Executive Officer of its audio business. The Group's popular radio brands include Fever, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever.

He has worked across Akai Consumer Electronics India, Stracon India, Airtel and Idea Cellular Ltd.

Alok Lall

Previous: Executive director, McCann Worldgroup

Alok Lall has stepped down from his position. He has worked across FS Advertising, FCB Ulka, JWT, McCann Erickson, Saatchi & Saatchi, iris worldwide.

Vishal Jacob

Previous: Chief transformation officer, Wavemaker

Present: President AI & Digital Solutions, Choreograph India

Vishal Jacob, who led Wavemaker as chief transformation officer, has joined Choreograph India as president - AI and digital solutions. He has worked across Smile Interactive Technologies Group, Mindshare Interaction, The Upper Storey, GroupM Interaction Malaysia and Maxus.

Kamal Basu and Jyoti Mahendru

McCann Worldgroup (MWG) India elevated Kamal Basu to executive director and chief growth officer and appointed Jyoti Mahendru as chief talent officer and national communication officer.

Basu has worked across Rediffusion DY&R, Ogilvy, Saatchi & Saatchi, and has headed marketing at Skoda and Volkswagen.

Mahendru joins MWG India with over 25 years of experience as an HR leader.

Suraja Kishore

Previous: CEO, BBDO India

Suraja Kishore has moved on from BBDO India. He has worked across Mudra Communications, Lowe Lintas, Publicis Groupe, McCann Worldgroup, McCann Erickson.

Ashish Gupta

Previous: Marketing lead - India and South Asia, Riot Games

Ashish Gupta has stepped down from Riot Games. He has worked across RealNetworks, Reliance Games, Gameloft, and Jio.

Prashanth Challapalli

Previous: Founder and chief executive officer, Gravity Integrated

Present: Chief digital and innovation officer, Havas Creative Network India

Prashanth Challapalli has joined Havas Creative Network India in a new role. He has worked across Bennett Coleman and Co, Ogilvy, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Rediffusion Y&R, Inox Leisure, Bates 141, Dentsu, Publicis, Contract India, Leo Burnett etc.

Shefali Johnson

Previous: Manager, Bharti Realty

Present: Chief executive officer, Comic Con India

Shefali Johnson has joined Comic Con India in a new role. Johnson has worked across Reliance Broadcast and DLF etc.

Satyajit Sengupta

Previous: Chief corporate sales and marketing officer, DB Corp

Satyajit Sengupta has stepped down from his position. He has worked across The Indian Express, India Today Group, and Bennett Coleman and Co.