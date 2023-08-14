CXO Moves: Exec movements at Coca-Cola, Havas, Bacardi, Meta and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Bobby Pawar

Previous: Chairman and chief creative officer, Havas India

Bobby Pawar has stepped down from his respective role at Havas India, and has decided to bid goodbye to advertising. He will, however, be a part of Havas India officially till September 2023 and will continue to consult on Havas’ clients and projects as and when necessary.

Pawar has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, DDB Mudra Group, JWT and Publicis Worldwide.

Zeenah Vilcassim

Previous: Marketing director, Bacardi India

Zeenah Vilcassim has moved on from her respective role. Vilcassim has worked across Ernst & Young, Mindshare and Protein.

Archana Vohra

Previous: Director global business group mid market & SMB India, Meta

Archana Vohra has moved on from her respective role at Meta. Her next move remains unknown. Vohra has worked across NDTV, Adlabs and Times Internet.

Vishal Kaul

Previous: Senior manager marketing - Star Sports

Present: Associate director | head marketing | Pro Kabaddi League (Mashal Sports)

Vishal Kaul has been elevated at Disney Star in a new role. Kaul has worked across Percept, Ogilvy & Mather and Times Network.

Aneesh Jaisinghani

Previous: Senior executive creative director, Cheil India

Present: Senior group executive creative director, Dentsu Creative

Aneesh Jaisinghani has been appointed in a new role at Dentsu Creative. In his new role, Jaisinghani will be responsible for the agency's key clients such as Maruti Suzuki and Pernod-Ricard brands.

He has worked across Bates David Enterprise, Cheil Worldwide, Contract Advertising and McCann Worldgroup.

Arunima Yadav

Previous: AVP brand and communication, Havells India

Present: Vice president and head of marketing, Hindware Bath-ware & Tiles, Hindware

Hindware has appointed Arunima Yadav in a new role. Yadav has worked across SurfGold, OgilvyOne Worldwide, Publicis India, TBWA\India, JWT, SpiceJet Airlines and Whirlpool of India.

Jackey Kothia

Previous: Director - marketing and partnerships, Tata Neu

Present: Vice president - marketing, Paytm

Paytm has appointed Jackey Kothia in a new role. Kothia has worked across The Economic Times, Unilever and Flipkart.

Sajeev Chemmany

Previous: Head - marketing and alliances, Kalyan Jewellers

Present: Chief marketing officer, Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers has elevated Sajeev Chemmany in a new role. Chemmany has worked across CNBC-TV18, India TV, NDTV Profit, NDTV Worldwide and WayBeyond Media.

Sachin Chhabra

Previous: Head - marketing and capabilities, ACC & Ambuja, Adani Group

Present: Vice president and head of marketing, Relaxo Footwears

Sachin Chhabra has been appointed in a new role at Relaxo Footwears. He has worked across Bharti Airtel, DLF Limited, Zenith, MediaCom, Amway India and ACC Limited.

Rohit Singh

Present: Creative director, Social Panga

Social Panga has appointed Rohit Singh as creative director. His new role at Social Panga involves overlooking creative mandates involving ATL/BTL, digital, production with an integrated approach.

Prior to joining Social Panga, he worked with Publicis and Ogilvy wherein he looked into some key accounts which included Vodafone, Canon, Taco Bell, Philips and Dabur.

Irene Tan

Previous: Talent and development director, Asia Pacific, The Coca-Cola Company

Present: Vice president - human resources, Coca-Cola India

Irene Tan has been promoted in a new role at The Coca-Cola Company. Tan’s responsibilities will include accelerating INSWA’s growth by recruiting future-ready talent, performance enablement and employee development for the company in India and Southwest Asia.

Tan has worked across Spencer Stuart & Associates, and ICON clinical Research.