CXO Moves: Exec movements at Unilever, Heads Up For Tails, Microsoft and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Priya Nair

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Unilever

Present: President - beauty and wellbeing, Unilever

Unilever has elevated Priya Nair in a new role. She started her career at Unilever as consumer insights manager.

Takeshi Numoto

Previous: Executive vice president and commercial chief marketing officer, Microsoft

Present: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Microsoft

Microsoft has elevated Takeshi Numoto in a new role. He has worked across the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and New Relic.

Avinash Pillai

Previous: Regional account director (APAC + Middle East + Africa), MediaCom

Present: Consulting specialist, Madison World

Madison World has appointed Avinash Pillai as a consulting specialist. He has worked across Mindshare Fulcrum, Turner International and Vision Time.

Kapil Tammal, Lalit Sakurkar and Yuvraj Gorule

Previous: Executive creative director and creative head; Creative art director; Associate creative director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi

Present: National creative director; Group creative directors, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has promoted Kapil Tammal, Lalit Sakurkar and Yuvraj Gorule in new roles. Tammal has worked across Concept Communications, Triton Communications, Umbrella Design, McCann Worldgroup, Scarecrow Communications and DDB Mudra Group.

Sakurkar has worked across Scarecrow Communications and DDB Mudra Group. Google has worked in Ogilvy and Scarecrow Communications.

Samriddh Dasgupta

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Heads Up For Tails

Samriddh Dasgupta steps down from his position at Heads Up For Tails. He has worked across Times Internet, Aakash Digital, AKIVA and Bombay Shaving Company.

Ajay Goel

Previous: Chief financial officer, Byju’s

Present: Vedanta

Ajay Goel, who led Byju’s as chief financial officer has moved on from his role. He will be joining Vedanta which announced a demerger plan to split the business into six different entities.

Sushanth Ravikumar

Previous: Vice president - marketing, Upstox

Present: Senior vice president - head of marketing, Niyo

Niyo has appointed Sushanth Ravikumar in a new role. He has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Reckitt Benckiser, Britannia Industries, Flipkart and Mobile Premier League (MPL).