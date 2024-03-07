Dark Parle-G's picture goes viral on X; netizens speculate

Parle-G is a common presence in every Indian home, celebrated for its tea-time biscuits and the nostalgic memories they evoke. Whether savoured with a cup of tea or enjoyed as a convenient snack, Parle-G biscuits have become an essential part of Indian culture, symbolising comfort and tradition for generations.

A user on X recently shared images of what appears to be a new flavour of Parle-G biscuits, stirring up excitement and speculation among netizens. Dubbed ‘Dark Parle-G',’ the supposed new variant features chocolate flavouring and comes with updated packaging. Under the ingredients list, it is also noticeable that the biscuits now include cocoa solids as one of its ingredients. Despite no official confirmation from the company, the emergence of this potential new flavour has caused a buzz on social media.

The original tweet featuring the supposed product received 1 million views, yet Parle Products has refrained from commenting, neither confirming nor denying the launch of ‘Dark Parle-G.’ This absence of clarification has led to guesswork, with some users expressing doubts about the authenticity of the image, suggesting that it could have been digitally manipulated or created by artificial intelligence ( AI ).

This development posed a challenge for numerous Parle-G enthusiasts online. Some users on X (formerly known as Twitter) responded to this news with humour and sarcasm, while others urged the brand to produce more of these biscuits.

Here is a compilation of user reactions across X.

One User (@ronmusings) on X humorously remarked, "Someone burnt a batch, and we have this."

The Better India, in a tweet on X, highlighted the emerging trend of the ‘dark #ParleG’ phenomenon. While acknowledging that this trend may be lighthearted in nature, the tweet underscored the profound attachment Indians have with this iconic biscuit.

X User Devyani (@DIVINE_YANI) made a witty remark on X that Parle-G is now available in ‘dark mode,’ similar to popular platforms such as Safari, Reddit, YouTube, Gmail, Instagram, and Snapchat, where dark mode has become common.

User Sunil Pandey (@skpandeybasti) tweeted to @ParleFamily, expressing curiosity about the authenticity of the new product. He also suggested that if real, Parle should consider producing it in chocolate flavour, as the product appears to be enticingly delicious.

User Prajwal (@Prajwalrajjj) tweeted, humorously suggesting that Parle-G has finally found a way to market their roasted biscuits, referring to the ‘Dark Parle-G’ trend.