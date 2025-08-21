From Seoul to Paris: Global beauty giants target India as premium market poised for boom

ADVERTISEMENT
From Japan’s Shiseido to France’s L’Oréal, international cosmetics leaders are sharpening their focus on India, betting big on the country’s rising appetite for luxury beauty products as demand wanes in established economies, Reuters reported.
India’s high-end beauty market, valued at around $800 million in 2023, is forecast to balloon fivefold to $4 billion by 2035, according to a report by consulting firm Kearney and distributor LUXASIA. The surge is being fuelled by a younger, wealthier and social-media-savvy consumer base that is increasingly willing to spend on premium labels.
Currently, luxury beauty accounts for just 4% of India’s $21-billion beauty and personal care sector, a fraction compared to 8%–24% in Southeast Asia and up to 48% in developed markets like the U.S. and China—leaving significant headroom for growth.
Sameer Jindal of Houlihan Lokey said that India is one of the last major frontiers for luxury beauty, Reuters reported. He said that consumers in India are eager to experiment and embrace global trends.
Global players including Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, Amorepacific and Shiseido are accelerating store openings, launching India-specific products and expanding online channels. Estée Lauder, which owns MAC and Clinique, has declared India a priority market, aiming to reach at least 60 million women. The company is studying online sales data to identify smaller cities such as Siliguri for expansion and has partnered with designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Meanwhile, L’Oréal is ramping up investment to capture what it calls the “elevated beauty aspirations” of Indian women, while Korea’s Amorepacific is tapping into the K-beauty craze with tailored skincare regimens. Shiseido, with a 150-year heritage, recently brought its NARS brand to Nykaa’s platform and is planning further rollouts.
Despite India’s vast market, domestic luxury labels remain relatively small players. Only Forest Essentials and Kama Ayurveda feature prominently, holding less than 10% of luxury sales compared with a 40% share by homegrown brands in East Asian markets.
Retailers and e-commerce platforms are also doubling down. Amazon India is working to introduce more global names, while Shoppers Stop plans to open 15–20 beauty stores annually over the next three years.
As Nykaa co-founder Adwaita Nayar put it, “Consumers here want to stay ahead of beauty trends like ‘cherry makeup,’ and global brands are more than ready to deliver.”
