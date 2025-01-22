            

Deepak Agrawal appointed as LinkedIn's chief AI officer

Deepak Agrawal previously led LinkedIn’s AI initiatives as Vice President for eight years, spearheading innovations that have become integral to the platform’s data-driven systems and personalized member experiences.

By  Storyboard18Jan 22, 2025 2:25 PM
Deepak Agrawal previously worked at Pinterest, where he served as the Chief AI Officer and VP of Consumer Trust Engineering. (Image: Pinterest)

Deepak Agrawal has been appointed as LinkedIn's Chief AI Officer. The update was shared by Agrawal on his LinkedIn.

"I am thrilled to share that I’m joining LinkedIn as the company’s Chief AI Officer. This is my second stint leading AI at LinkedIn, with my last tour being VP of AI for 8 years where our team developed remarkable innovations at massive scale that serve as the foundation for much of the company’s AI efforts today," Agrawal shared.

"My mission as CAIO is to push the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring our AI innovations are not only cutting-edge and industry-defining but also ethical, inclusive, human-centric and empathetic," he added.

Agrawal previously worked at Pinterest, where he served as the Chief AI Officer and VP of Consumer Trust Engineering. His previous stints also include Yahoo! and AT&T.


