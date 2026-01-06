Google India names Siddharth Shekhar as Director, LCS; to lead government, BFSI, education and auto sectors

Shekhar began his career as a programme manager at Technopak Advisors, before moving to Disney Star as a sales manager. He later joined Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, where he worked in the CEO’s office as programme manager.

Siddharth Shekhar, who previously led Google India as Industry Head – Technology, Media, Entertainment and Telecom, has been elevated to Director, LCS, overseeing Government & Public Sector, BFSI, Education and Auto.

Announcing the move in a note, Shekhar said he will be expanding his mandate to manage sectors that form the backbone of the Indian economy. “What excites me most about this opportunity is the timing. With the rapid advancements in Google’s AI efforts, we have a unique opportunity to partner with industry leaders to tackle complex problems and drive real, measurable growth. I’m eager to help our partners leverage these tools to transform their businesses,” he shared.

Shekhar began his career as a programme manager at Technopak Advisors, before moving to Disney Star as a sales manager. He later joined Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, where he worked in the CEO’s office as programme manager.

He joined Google as Industry Manager – Media and Entertainment, and went on to lead the technology, media, entertainment and telecom portfolio for Google India.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 1:31 PM