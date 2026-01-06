PepsiCo elevates Harjyot Singh Arora to Head - Media, Digital & Investments

Harjyot Singh Arora, who most recently served as sector lead – media, data and commerce capabilities at PepsiCo, has been elevated to head – media, digital and investments.

Arora began his career as a brand executive at Allanasons Ltd before moving to Starcom MediaVest Group as assistant manager – media. He then joined the Mahindra Group as marketing manager, following which he moved to Kansai Nerolac Paints, where he rose through the ranks to lead brand strategy and media.

He later joined PepsiCo as senior marketing lead for the APAC region. As category leader for Flavour CSD, Arora led the flavours portfolio for the Asia business unit, including 7UP and Mountain Dew.

In this role, he also drove the innovation agenda and product pipeline, while supporting markets across the region on marketing, PPA and P&L management.

