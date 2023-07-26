comScore

Dyson elevates Nikhil Rastogi as managing director for Dyson Benelux

Nikhil Rastogi comes with an experience of more than two decades. Previously, he was the country manager, Dyson Austria GmbH.

By  Storyboard18Jul 26, 2023 8:41 PM
At Dyson, he started his journey as director - marketing and e-commerce business, Dyson India. (Image source: ad:tech)

Singapore based multinational technology company Dyson has promoted Nikhil Rastogi as managing director for Dyson Benelux. At Dyson, he started his journey as director - marketing and e-commerce business, Dyson India.

Coming with an experience of more than two decades, Rastogi started his career at Maruti Udyog as deputy manager - new initiatives. From there, he moved to Marico as brand manager - hair care. He joined Dabur India as senior brand manager - hair care and headed the brand management for brand Vatika.

He moved to HSBC Hong Kong as segment marketing head and vice president, personal banking segment, RBWM India and his stint lasted for around seven years. At Citi, he worked from 2014-2018, and his last role was director - CMO and digital business head.

His role at Amazon was as marketing head - Amazon Prime India.


First Published on Jul 26, 2023 8:41 PM

