Enormous Brands onboards Sindhu Sharma as NCD (North)

Enormous Brands has appointed Sindhu Sharma as National Creative Director (NCD) for the northern region. She brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in creative leadership to her new role at Enormous.

Sharma joins Enormous from Lowe Lintas where she served as the Executive Creative Director working for clients such as Google, Whirlpool, India Gate, Pernod Wines, OLX, and Nescafe. Prior to Lowe Lintas, she held multiple leadership roles at Mullen Lintas, including Executive Creative Director and Group Creative Director. Her portfolio at Mullen Lintas included renowned brands like Havells, Lloyd, Dabur, Honda, and Gionee.

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner of Enormous Brands, said, "Sharma's portfolio and innovative approach to storytelling have consistently set her apart in the industry. I am sure that her visionary ideas and leadership will undoubtedly drive our agency to new creative heights, especially in the northern markets."

Commenting on her appointment, Sharma said, “This new role is unique and challenging because it allows me to blend my passion for storytelling with Enormous's innovative spirit. The opportunity to shape impactful, award-winning campaigns makes this journey both thrilling and demanding.”