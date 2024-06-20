            

      FCB India's former president Abhinav Kaushik joins VML India in a national business role

      In his past role, Abhinav Kaushik looked after the full mandate of all business operations and resources of FCB INDIA. He drove profitability, managed P&L & actively pursued all growth initiatives.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 20, 2024 11:29 AM
      Abhinav Kaushik, who began his career at GE Capital, went on to work across Contract Advertising, M&C Saatchi London, J Walter Thompson and Dentsu.

      Abhinav Kaushik, who led FCB India as president, has joined VML India in a national business role.

      In his past role, Kaushik looked after the full mandate of all business operations and resources of FCB INDIA. He drove profitability, managed P&L & actively pursued all growth initiatives.

      He expanded business and strived to set up a culture of respect, excellence and all round happiness. He drove full-funnel solutions through active integration of group companies with multiple capabilities.

      Kaushik, who began his career at GE Capital, went on to work across Contract Advertising, M&C Saatchi London, J Walter Thompson and Dentsu.

      As the executive vice president and head of office - Taproot Dentsu, Delhi & Mumbai, India, Kaushik worked on many brand initiatives and multi-stage integrated campaigns across the funnel - for brands like Honda (Honda Cars & Honda Two Wheelers), Dulux, Airtel, Microsoft, Shell, Oppo, Canon, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Nokia, CP Plus, Fast&Up, Jack & Jones, Dainik Bhaskar, Toshiba etc.


      First Published on Jun 20, 2024 11:29 AM

