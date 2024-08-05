Former Adani and Paytm VP, Sanjeev Misra, joins Rukam Capital as Advisor

Rukam Capital, a SEBI-registered Category-II venture capital fund house, has appointed former Paytm executive Sanjeev Misra as an Advisor. This strategic move is set to further strengthen Rukam Capital’s position as a leading venture capital fund house in India dedicated to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and driving substantial returns in the Indian startup ecosystem, the company shared in a statement.

With over three decades of corporate experience, Misra was a key member of the leadership team at the Adani Group, serving as VP of Group Business & Renewables. In this role, he played a critical part in accelerating sales, strategic planning, and overall business development, as well as managing large-scale projects. Misra has spent over a decade in Silicon Valley and at present, he is a Director at Yoho, one of Rukam Capital’s key portfolio brands and India's fastest-growing footwear startup.

Misra has also held the position of Sr. VP and Director at Paytm, where he led B2B commerce and global exports and imports. He also leads investments at the Rajeev Misra Family Office as managing partner.

In his role as advisor at Rukam Capital, Misra will leverage his experience to guide the fund’s strategic initiatives, particularly in scaling its portfolio of high-potential technology and consumer brands across sectors such as food and beverages, personal care, health and wellness, home and kitchen and others, the company said. It added that his experience in driving global expansion, innovation, and productivity is expected to be a tremendous asset to Rukam Capital’s ongoing efforts to bridge the early-stage funding gap in India.