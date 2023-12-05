Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Commenting on his new venture, Desai said, "The advertising industry is often filled with a sea of sameness. The saviours of this industry are the sparks of creativity that we see scattered here and there. It is challenging to find the right people for the job. The one who knows how to create a great TV ad might not know how to increase followers on a social handle. The one who has mastery over social media may have no idea about master branding. What if all these talents could come together to form a cohesive whole? If one great creative person is a force, imagine what could be achieved when they all combine as a force multiplier! This is especially true when you create an environment where they can thrive. That's the idea behind TGTHR. Bring together expertise, talent, and passion to deliver clients unparalleled quality, connectedness, and effectiveness. All the while ensuring that we love where we work."