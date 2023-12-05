comScore

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Aalap Desai's journey at Dentsu included being the national creative director at Dentsu McGarry Bowen India and co-heading the creative team at Dentsu Webchutney Mumbai.

By  Storyboard18Dec 5, 2023 1:26 PM
Aalap Desai, former chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience India, has launched a full-funnel ad agency, TGTHR (Together). Headquartered in Mumbai, TGTHR has also launched branches in Delhi and Bengaluru. Desai introduces TGTHR as a place "where happiness meets creativity to produce extraordinary results."

Commenting on his new venture, Desai said, "The advertising industry is often filled with a sea of sameness. The saviours of this industry are the sparks of creativity that we see scattered here and there. It is challenging to find the right people for the job. The one who knows how to create a great TV ad might not know how to increase followers on a social handle. The one who has mastery over social media may have no idea about master branding. What if all these talents could come together to form a cohesive whole? If one great creative person is a force, imagine what could be achieved when they all combine as a force multiplier! This is especially true when you create an environment where they can thrive. That's the idea behind TGTHR. Bring together expertise, talent, and passion to deliver clients unparalleled quality, connectedness, and effectiveness. All the while ensuring that we love where we work."

His journey at Dentsu included being the national creative director at Dentsu McGarry Bowen India and co-heading the creative team at Dentsu Webchutney Mumbai. He made waves with standout projects like Code Name: Uri, The 8-bit Journo for Vice, and The World's Most Reported Trailer for Thappad.

Desai is also into scriptwriting for feature films, web series, and TV shows like MTV Sound Trippin'. Throughout his career, Desai has contributed to comapnies like Disney+ Hotstar, Leo Burnett, JWT, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy, and Ambience Publicis. He played a crucial role in shaping the stories of popular brands like McDonald's, Complan, Huggies, Nerolac, Videocon d2h, as well as youth-focused ones like Early Salary and MTV India.


First Published on Dec 5, 2023 12:22 PM

