Former Google executive calls AI Job creation claims a ‘capitalist lie’

A former Google executive has dismissed the widespread belief that artificial intelligence (AI) will generate new employment opportunities, calling it “100% crap” and “a capitalist lie.”

Mo Gawdat, who served as chief business officer at Google X for nearly five years, said not only will AI fail to create jobs, but it will also replace roles once thought secure, including senior leadership positions. Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Gawdat warned: “Video editors, podcasters, executives — all will be replaced.” He also pointed to predictions from Bill Gates that even doctors and teachers could eventually be overtaken by AI systems.

Gawdat cited his own AI-powered startup, Emma.love, as evidence of the rapid disruption. The platform, developed by just three engineers, would previously have required a team of around 350 people to build, he said.

‘Better than humans at everything’ The entrepreneur, who has also authored Scary Smart: The Future of Artificial Intelligence and How You Can Save Our World, believes artificial general intelligence (AGI) will ultimately surpass humans in all domains, including leadership. “There will be a time where most incompetent CEOs will be replaced,” he said, noting that even top performers will not remain safe forever.

He argued that the anticipated economic upheaval will force a fundamental rethinking of society’s relationship with work. “We were never made to wake up every morning and just occupy 20 hours of our day with work,” Gawdat said. “We defined our purpose as work. That’s a capitalist lie.”

Beyond work as identity While his outlook on employment is stark, Gawdat suggested there could be an upside if society adapts. Freed from a rigid work-centred existence, people could reclaim more time for family, hobbies, philanthropy and rediscovering identity beyond job titles.