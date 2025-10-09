Neelu Khatri, Akasa Air's Co-founder & SVP steps down

Neelu Khatri, Senior Vice President and one of the co-founders of Akasa Air, has decided to step down from her role to explore a new professional direction, the airline confirmed.

As Senior Vice President, Khatri played a pivotal role in leading Akasa’s international operations. In an internal communication to employees, CEO Vinay Dube praised her leadership, noting that under her guidance, Akasa Air launched its first international flight on March 28, 2024, and signed its first codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways in March 2025, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Despite the leadership change, the airline emphasized that its international expansion strategy remains on track.

Khatri is one of the seven co-founders of Akasa Air, alongside Aditya Ghosh, Anand Srinivasan, Belson Coutinho, Bhavin Joshi, and Praveen Iyer. The airline is led by Vinay Dube as Founder and CEO. Akasa Air began its operations in August 2022.

A trailblazer in aviation, Khatri brings over 25 years of diverse experience, including her service as a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, where she was part of the first batch of women officers in 1993.

Before co-founding Akasa, Khatri held leadership roles in global organizations, including P&L responsibility at Honeywell India, and served as Director at KPMG, specializing in the civil aviation and aerospace sectors. She is also known for publishing thought leadership reports on aviation policy and industry trends.

Her departure marks a significant transition for Akasa Air, as it continues to scale operations both domestically and internationally.