Godfrey Phillips India appoints Siddharth Chawla as new COO

Godfrey Phillips India has announced the appointment of Siddharth Chawla as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Management Personnel. The company's nomination and remuneration committee approved the appointment, which will take effect from January 7, 2025, or another mutually agreed-upon date.

Siddharth Chawla brings over 24 years of diverse and rich experience in senior management and cross-functional leadership roles. His career journey began in 2001 when he joined FMCG giant ITC as a management trainee. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming the Business Head for North India before leaving the company in 2019.

After his successful tenure at ITC, Chawla transitioned into the e-commerce space, where he served as the Business Head of Non-Essentials at Udaan, one of India's most prominent e-commerce unicorns. During his three-year stint at Udaan, he played a pivotal role in driving growth and expanding the company’s market presence.

For the past two years, Chawla has served as the Chief Growth Officer at Pharmarack Technologies, India's largest e-B2B platform for the pharmaceutical industry. In this role, he has been instrumental in the company’s growth strategy and market positioning.

Chawla’s leadership track record is marked by his success in transforming go-to-market strategies, building new business systems and processes, developing supply chain networks, and launching new product categories and distribution channels. He is also known for effectively managing large, distributed teams in complex business environments and matrix organizational structures.

In his new role as COO at Godfrey Phillips India, Chawla will be expected to leverage his extensive experience to drive operational excellence, accelerate business growth, and streamline the company’s processes in an increasingly competitive market.