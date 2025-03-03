Godrej Consumer Products' Rajesh Sethuraman takes on the additional role of Global Business Transformation and IT Head

ADVERTISEMENT
Rajesh Sethuraman, who led Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia as chief executive officer, also takes the additional responsibility of global business transformation and IT head.
Sethuraman has 26 years of work experience, the majority of which he has spent at Unilever, leading teams across categories and divisions in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. He has also worked at Crompton Greaves and Heinz India.
In his last role, Sethuraman led the execution of Unilever’s largest digital transformation programme across Asia, Africa and the Middle East; enhancing customer experience, while delivering a simplified, agile, and cost-efficient organisation.
He previously led the company’s largest division in Africa – home care, and drove a significant portfolio turnaround. The business, which had witnessed a multi-year decline of turnover and profitability, saw a turnaround under his leadership, and delivered sustained top-line growth and margin expansion across several African markets.
He holds an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and a Bachelor of Engineering from Coimbatore Institute of Technology.