Microsoft-owned GitHub's CEO Thomas Dohmke to step down

Thomas Dohmke, the CEO of Microsoft-owned software development platform GitHub, will step down from his role toward the end of 2025 to pursue his next chapter as a startup founder.

In a note, Dohmke wrote, "With more than 1B repos and forks, 150M+ developers, and Copilot continuing to lead the most thriving market in AI with 20M users and counting, GitHub has never been stronger than it is today."

In a blog post, he detailed GitHub’s global expansion, including its rollout in the EU and Australia, as well as its return to the U.S. for FedRAMP certification.

He stated, "GitHub Advanced Security transformed the industry toward ‘found means fixed’ with the power of AI, reducing mean time to remediation by 60 percent and enabling teams to fix vulnerabilities 3x faster. GitHub Actions has firmly matured into the world’s leading CI solution, now powering 3 billion minutes per month — up 64 percent year-over-year — fueled by many key launches and stability improvements."

Dohmke also highlighted the evolution of GitHub Copilot, "We launched and scaled Copilot from a simple but magical autocompletion tool to conversational coding with Copilot Chat & Voice, to reviewing and fixing code, to full-stack app creation with GitHub Spark. Today, GitHub Copilot is the leader of the most successful and thriving market in the age of AI, with over 20 million users and counting. In just the last year, GitHub Copilot became the first multi-model solution at Microsoft, in partnership with Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI. We enabled Copilot Free for millions and introduced the synchronous agent mode in VS Code, as well as the asynchronous coding agent native to GitHub."

Dohmke began his career as the founder and CEO of ToDoSoft, a company that developed insurance software for Windows, enabling insurance agents to calculate prices for various products. The company sold software to more than 1,500 agents in Germany and later expanded into web hosting and online insurance calculators.

He later joined DaimlerChrysler as a systems engineer and was then appointed project manager at Robert Bosch GmbH. Dohmke also co-founded HockeyApp and led it as CEO through its acquisition by Microsoft in 2014. He joined GitHub as Vice President of Strategic Programs and was later promoted to Chief Product Officer before taking over as CEO.

Thomas holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Glasgow, UK.