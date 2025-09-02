OpenAI seeks Content Strategist with pay package of up to Rs 3.45 crore amid AI job cuts

ADVERTISEMENT
ChatGPT may be crafting words for millions, but who will craft words for ChatGPT? That is the question being asked after OpenAI, the San Francisco-based start-up behind advanced large language models such as ChatGPT-5, announced that it is hiring a Content Strategist.
The company has posted the vacancy for its San Francisco office, sparking both intrigue and amusement across social media. The irony of a firm renowned for creating AI systems capable of generating text now looking for a human to manage its own content strategy was not lost on commentators.
The timing of the recruitment drive is striking, as businesses around the world continue to restructure workforces in response to artificial intelligence. Only recently, San Francisco-based cloud software company Salesforce cut around 4,000 roles, citing the replacement of customer support functions by AI agents. Its chief executive, Marc Benioff, said the technology is already assisting in generating more sales leads.
OpenAI’s job listing on LinkedIn describes the position as pivotal to shaping how the brand communicates. “We’re looking for a Content Strategist to define and execute the content strategy for ChatGPT.com. This role is critical in creating high-impact content that drives awareness, top-of-funnel traffic, and product adoption,” the description reads. It adds: “You’ll shape how our brand sounds to the world, set the voice and tone guidelines, and roll up your sleeves to write, edit, and publish content that resonates with a global audience of both businesses and consumers.”
The post also specifies a lucrative compensation package. The successful candidate could earn between Rs 2.72 crore ($310,000) and Rs 3.45 crore ($393,000), in addition to equity.
According to the requirements, applicants must be capable of producing and managing high-quality content spanning landing pages, user guides and marketing campaigns. OpenAI is seeking professionals with six to more than ten years of experience in content strategy, copywriting or growth marketing, ideally gained at a high-growth company or an established global brand.
The recruitment underscores a paradox of the AI era: while artificial intelligence is transforming roles across industries, even the most advanced AI companies still require skilled human storytellers to define their voice and connect with audiences.