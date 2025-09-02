Aditya Birla Capital names Vishakha Mulye as MD & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Vishakha Mulye is the managing director and chief executive officer at Aditya Birla Capital Limited (“ABCL”). She is also a director on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited (“ABMCPL”), the apex corporate body of Aditya Birla Group.
Mulye envisioned the ‘One ABC, One P&L’, strategy, anchored on the principles of 'One Customer, One Experience and One Team'. This strategic roadmap has been central to Aditya Birla Capital’s transformative journey, driving accelerated growth and improved profitability across businesses, highlighted the company in its statement.
Under her leadership, Aditya Birla Capital expanded its offerings across Loans, Investments, Insurance, and Payments, and developed an omnichannel D2C platform to deliver comprehensive financial solutions through ‘ABCD’, its user-friendly, intuitive mobile app.
ABCL also introduced ‘Udyog Plus’, an all-inclusive digital B2B lending platform offering business loans, supply chain financing, and value-added services to the MSME ecosystem.
Mulye was also instrumental in seamlessly executing the amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., with Aditya Birla Capital Limited, enabling better access to capital, driving operational synergies and enhanced value creation for all stakeholders.
Mulye is on the board of ABCL’s operating companies, including Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited and Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. She is also a director on the board of Aditya Birla Capital Foundation and an independent director on the board of NPCI International Payments Limited. She is a member of the Aspen Institute's 'India Leadership Initiative’ and served as the Deputy Co-Chair of CII’s National Forum on NBFC & HFCs 2023-24.
Before joining the Aditya Birla Group, Mulye held various leadership positions at the ICICI Group, where she led significant strategic transformations. As executive director on the Board of ICICI Bank, she oversaw their domestic and international Wholesale Banking, Proprietary Trading, Markets, and Transaction Banking services. S
She also served as the MD and CEO of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited and as the Group CFO at ICICI Bank. Among her numerous achievements, Mulye played a pivotal role in driving the merger of ICICI and ICICI Bank, which led to the formation of the second-largest private sector bank in India. During her tenure, she also led ICICI Bank’s structured finance business, served on the board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, and chaired the board of ICICI Bank Canada.
