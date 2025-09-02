Delhi HC grants interim relief to Zepto in suit against fake websites, trademark misuse

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to quick-commerce company Zepto Private Limited in a trademark infringement suit, ordering the takedown of fake websites and social media accounts that were fraudulently misusing its brand name and trademarks.
According to a report by Bar and Bench, on August 26, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora restrained several defendants from exploiting Zepto's intellectual property to run a scam offering fake job opportunities and franchise deals.
The Court noted that the accused were using Zepto's registered trademarks and logos on fraudulent websites, phishing emails, and social media pages to mislead the public.
The matter came to light when Zepto received multiple verification requests regarding fake domain names. Investigations revealed that fraudsters were posing as Zepto relationship managers and demanding hefty payments from unsuspecting individuals in exchange for jobs, training, and franchise opportunities.
Zepto subsequently filed a police complaint and approached the High Court within a trademark infringement suit, the report added.
The Court, while observing that the defendants were deliberately creating a false association with the company, directed them to cease all use of Zepto's trademarks until the next hearing on February 18, 2026.
In its order, the Court further instructed:
- Meta and LinkedIn to remove the infringing social media accounts and provide subscriber details of the fake handles within three weeks.
- Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to suspend flagged domain names and mobile numbers linked to the fraudulent operations within 36 hours.
- Takedown of all trademark-infringing websites, emails, and online promotional material.